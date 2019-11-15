David Godichaud was born in Fontainebleau (France) in 1973. He started a carreer of photographer ten years ago, after graduating in Science Research first and from the photojournalism program of the International Center of Photography in New York next.

Based in Normandy (France), David is a freelance photographer working both with assignments, commissioned works and exhibitions in galleries.

His author’s work, quite always implemented with analogue camera Hasselblad, is very much inspired by the reality of the street and also intimate places, like timeless Gentlemen’s Clubs. Attitudes of people and dress codes are very much important to him. In 2012, Polka gallery in Paris and Francoise Huguier awarded a street fashion photography prize to him. He has been teaching photography to stylist students of fashion school Istituto Marangoni Paris since.

Newly father for the first time, David started to develop more personal works besides his ongoing street photography projects. He is looking for a gallery nowadays to represent him as a photographer, to publish his monographs in books and share the developments of futher ideas. After being at the foreground of his life during years, his passion for the sea and sailing is still very alive nowadays. [Official Website]

