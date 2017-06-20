Rapa by Carlos Cazurro

‘Rapa’ tries to show the thoughness of a centuries-old Spanish tradition called ‘A rapa das bestas’ that happens every summer on a few northern towns, mainly in Galicia, in which a few men (known as “aloitadores”) are responsible of gathering the wild horses from the mountains, guide them all to an special arena called “curro” where they struggle against them to cut their horsehair so they can prevent them from infections before releasing them again.

This harmless to the horses fight is barehands and it’s done always with three aloitadores against a horse. It all begins when one of the aloitadores ride the selected horse, then other two take the horse’s head and the third one picks its horse tail so the other two can make the horse fall, where the three aloitadores will held the horse while some other cuts its horsehair. Then, the horse is released and another three aloitadores choose another horse to cut its hair. At the end of the day, the horse are released free back to the mountains where they belong. These shots were taken on one of the oldest documented rapas in Sabucedo (A Coruña, Spain).

About Carlos Cazurro

I’m a freelance journalist and documentalist. I love storytelling and I like to use all the languages I can learn to tell them. Photographic language was an amazing (and late) discovery that opened me to a lot of ways of enrichen my stories. On my learning process, I’ve been surprised with some national and international awards and I’ve shown my way of understanding the photographic language to many interested people, mostly in Spain and South America. Nowadays, I’m still learning, exploring and documenting new ways of narrative. [Official Website]