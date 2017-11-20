Europe | Style     371 Views   

Shynesthesia by Diana Sokolíc

Shynesthesia by Diana Sokolíc

For more than 15 years I have been creating lumino-kinetic objects. They are made out of transparent Acrylic plates and colored LED-light.

The light changes its color constantly so the objects never looks the same. I have tried to capture those combinations by photographing them.

While usually a photographer captures the moments of a world around him, I made photographs of a virtual reality, of a world I have created. These are unaltered photographs of my light-objects.

Free – lance professional artist. Painter, graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Zagreb, Croatia. She also designs, does photography, makes ceramics and teaches art. Her most recent works are lumino-kinetic objects. She also takes photographs of the objects and those photographs, which look like computer made graphics, are autonomous abstract works of art. Held 21 solo exhibitions and participated at more than 300 juried ones at home and abroad. [Official Website]

