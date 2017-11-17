The Story Of one Family by Anna Galley

This story shows how one person is able to pull together a large family and keep love in this family for many years. Some time ago, my grandmother had an apoplexy. As a consequence of this, she lost her voice. But despite this, she communicates with her family and they understand, feel and support her. When I see it, I realize that words are not the most important thing.

About Anna Galley

I am a professional photographer working at the intersection of genres, documentary and art photography. The main direction of my work – conceptual photo projects. My photographic career began in 2007.

About two years I worked as a photographer in advertising agency “British Publishing House – Oxymoron” In 2009 I began my career as a photographer in St. Petersburg. Since then I participated in the “objective reality” project (curator Donald Weber) and also was a photographer on the set for the Discovery Channel project “Gigantomania”. [Official Website]