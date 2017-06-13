Shirren Lim ; Crossroads – Tokyo

This series were made between Nov 2015 and July 2016 in Tokyo, Japan; using my RICOH GR.

I decided to do a mini project concentrating on its many crossroads around the Shinjuku district in Tokyo.

I was captivated by its patterns, shapes, sizes, light and ryhthm of life. The crossroad act like a big chess board. The people and elements, chess pieces on top. I grew up in Penang, Malaysia and now call Jakarta home. I am a travel photographer. Photography is a medium for me to capture the moment and an outlet for my self-expression. It is my way of seeing the impressions of the world around me as I explore them. My inspiration comes from wanting to explore the world and document it. I appreciate the people I meet, the places I go and the spontaneity in every shoot.

As a hobby, I find it gives me creative and artistic fulfillment.Earlier last year, I did a visit to Mongolia in the dead of winter exploring its sparsely populated wilderness. Driving along lonely winter roads and experiencing their culture was beyond description. My work has been described as always dramatic, full of tension, with immediate emotional impact. It exhibited in London & Switzerland (Life Framer winning image 2014), part of a group exhibition in Spain (Emphoka Collective “Urban Glimpses) and also appeared in several web, printed magazines and currently a print edition my black and white collection titled “Mata”.