Shanti Jeuland Founder and Managing director of COCO PR Communications Agency

Can you please introduce yourself for those who don’t know?

With her background in luxury hospitality and lifestyle, Shanthi Jeuland possesses a wide range of expertise, with six years of combined experience in public relation agencies and in-house marketing and communication departments. She has handled a wide variety of accounts, from luxury lifestyle and hospitality, to entertainment and tech start-ups.

Having established and maintained working relationships with regional journalists and editors from top-tier trade, lifestyle media and freelancers in the Asia-Pacific region, Shanthi has a strong track-record in garnering coverage for her clients across all media outlets, both online and in print, and in traditional and new media.

She has secured coverage for her clients in established titles such as Wallpaper, CondeNast Traveller, the Telegraph, CNN Traveller and Travel + Leisure. She has also secured interview opportunities for her clients’ key spokesperson that in turn translated into quality coverage.

As a testament to her consulting expertise, having worked with luxury lifestyle clients within the travel, hospitality, auctions, entertainment, fashion, startup, food and beverage markets, Shanthi leverages her extensive experience and insider knowledge about the relevant markets to provide her clients’ with advice tailored to their business needs.

Could you tell me a little bit about the COCO PR Communications?

COCO PR & Communications is a boutique PR agency offering consultation services to luxury and lifestyle clients within the travel, hospitality, auctions, entertainment, fashion, startup, food and beverage markets in Singapore and Asia. The agency was founded by Shanthi Regupathy in September 2016, with 8 years of extensive experience from the markets mentioned.

COCO PR & Communications prides itself on going the extra mile to meet the needs of each client. In addition, the agency creates a bespoke approach for each client depending on their requests. The agency does not practice a one-size-fits-all approach but instead tailors their consultancy services according to the needs of their clients’ business.

What motivated you founder COCO PR Communications?

Having established very good relationships with the media and clients during my many years of working in other agencies, I decided to take the plunge and set up my own PR agency. Initially, the thought of starting my own agency was nerve-wracking but looking back, I have no regrets and as I type this today, I cannot imagine doing anything else.

Passion is a very strong motivating factor that has sustained me to this day. I am passionate about the clients that I work with and I want to prove that while venturing out on your own may not be easy, with hard work and determination, it is possible. Today, I am grateful for taking the plunge to leave my comfort zone and build a business that I am passionate about.

What is the secret of making a agency successful?

First off, it is important to be passionate about each of your client’s industries. Next, it is important to keep updated on developments within the PR industry while gaining as much experience as possible. Developing the growth of your business is also vital. As an employer, it is important to take good care of your employees as well as to find the right staff to grow the business. While it may seem taxing at times, it is also important to be willing to go the extra mile to meet the needs of your client. This can make the difference for your client. Lastly, networking is a fundamental aspect of the PR business and as such, this involves going out there and making your presence known.

Could you tell me a little bit about the team that stands behind it?

Each client has a junior account executive that is supported by a manager and an account director (which is myself). We work as a team and take pride in always been there for our client. For example, even though a team member may not be working regularly on a certain client’s account, they are always willing to help out when the need arises.

We work in an open-concept environment. We are a small team and we all work well together. Everyone is always available to help when needed. We also make sure that we have time for team bonding by going for drinks together or dining for lunch or even grabbing a piece of desert during our peak/off-peak season. I believe team bonding is important.