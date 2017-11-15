N.O.A.H by Tao Ho

Compared to the subject he photograph, he is more aware of the relationship between him and the photography. Sometimes it is close, sometimes opposites.

Photography was born for the desire of “faithful record”. Rely on the eye of the reproducible mechanical apparatus, it is not only capturing faithfully, but from those photographs, also provides details and clues of the people who press the shutter. Like drawing circles on the surface of water, it always comes back to the certain point, but only wave of water. Photography acts as a mirror to reflect on his own. And the more he photograph, the more he found that it unreserved to show what he strives to hide.

Established and overturned constantly, rebuilt after destruction. He is more and more refused to follow his reason, and slowly, it became a war in his mind. Over this repeated establishment and devastation, he constantly looks back to the overall meaning. In this process, in every step to destroy some of the details that have been build, and manage to find a balance over the imbalance, to get a bigger release.

The origin of the name 「N.O.A.H」 was actually a graffiti, which located in the lane that he passes by every day in Baltimore. But it was covered by other graffiti before he moved to New York City. In a long time he interested in the traces of human existence, someone he knows or someone he doesn’t know, and what they left behind.