Settlement by Stuart Chape

For villages in the developing world this includes the need to be near the sea where they can fish for livelihoods and sustenance. For developed societies it means a lifestyle choice, often for the rich, or the opportunity for holidays in exotic locations. All the different kinds of human settlement form distinct patterns of existence or living through the structures that are built. Most of the images are taken on the coasts of islands and many of the settlements are threatened by rising seas resulting from climate change, making these human endeavours and transformations of the environment even more ephemeral.

About Stuart Chape

Stuart Chape is an award winning environmental and social photographer with stand-alone and contributory exhibitions in New York, Sydney, Brisbane, Fremantle, Mexico City, Paris, Kuala Lumpur and Marrakech. While he specialises in aerial landscapes photographed from helicopters and light aircraft, portraits and photography of documentary and social issues form an important part of his portfolio.

His achievements include: first prize winner in the Australian Geographic ANZANG Nature Photographer of the Year Impact Category (and Runner Up – Wilderness Category); winner of the Zoological Society of London Photography Prize; winner of the Proify Photography Award; and winner of the Silver Camera International Award in the Federation of European Professional Photographers Photographer of the Year Awards. He is a two-times exhibited finalist in the Bowness Photography Prize, exhibited finalist in the Clifton Art Award and the Brisbane Art Prize, shortlisted and exhibited in the Fremantle Portrait Prize, highly commended in the Kuala Lumpur Portrait Prize, semi-finalist in the Moran Photographic Award and Head-On Photo Festival, and commended in the Sony World Photography Awards.