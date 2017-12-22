Painting to Photography by Patrizia Burra

I tried to release the energy I had in moving them out of my soul. In this free place, I breathed my characters. This series was the window where I could change the world. The combination of photography and digital painting has given me the opportunity to unite what I love most in art. From “Painting to Photography” is a mix of digital painting and photography.

In this series, my goal was to make pictures that felt like paintings. I realized that photography allowed a different kind of control. With a painting, the primary effort went into rendering the final composition. For the shots in this story, I used A Phase One P40+ camera and the following lenses: Schneider-Kreuznach 80mm LS and 110mm LS.

I think that photography and the images we create are realities transformed into dreams. Our life needs imagination, emotions, an inner impulse that leads us to create. I work every day and many hours a day. This is my way of venting, a road that may be open to everything. And it is in that way that I feel free to create. Here, wonderful things can happen. Here, in this fantasy world, my creatures come to life by participating in my dreams.” [Official Website]