Julio Castro : Landscape Photography

I was born in La Coruña, studied pharmacy and it was not until the beginning of the year 2015 that I assaulted my curiosity about photography after an incredible trip along the west coast of the United States that made me want to learn photography to reflect all those places that struck me so much.

Like most I started taking photos to everything, with techniques like HDR that made the photos look a lot with little work. However, after attending a couple of courses such as the Night Photography and Lightpainting of the Lightbrothers and Alchemist Light I began to become increasingly interested in this type of photography that was so spectacular.

In addition, I was always a big fan of nature and landscapes, and in combination with the long exposure photography that I also used for night, I found the type of photography I wanted to do: Landscape Photography and nightscapes.

I have participated in multiple photography contests and I have been awarded in many of them as the Sony World Photography Awards, Epson Pano Awards, International Photography Awards or International Photo Awards among others. Currently I teach workshops of photographic processing and work as a guide for the company www.viajesfotograficos.com [Official Website]