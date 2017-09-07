Sebastião Salgado ; Kuwait: A Desert on Fire

Economist-turned-artist Sebastião Salgado began his photography practice after his finance role with the International Coffee Organization and the World Bank led him to travel to tea plantations in Africa.

Inspired by the people he photographed during his trips, Salgado quit his finance job to continue traveling and photographing the rest of the world and its inhabitants.

His works highlight global issues relating to nature, workers, and the human condition, and while he believes that his photographs alone will not be able to change the world, he uses them as a vehicle for awareness coupled with larger movements for action.

Salgado has been an active photographer with Gamma Photographic Agency, Magnum Photos, and Amazonas Images, an agency founded by he and his wife to represent his photography. Salgado has also worked with Doctors Without Borders to produce two books, as well as exhibitions staged with the specific purpose of supporting the organization’s work. Through his own travels, the artist has published numerous books including the series Migrations and Portraits of Children of the Migration. This project motivated exhibitions and educational programs within community centers across the globe that told the stories of the work’s subjects and their journey from the countryside to the city.

Due to his work’s humanitarian and environmental focus, Salgado was named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has been awarded Honorary Doctorates from a number of universities. He is currently an honorary member of the Academy of Arts and Sciences. Salgado continues to travel around the world on photographic expeditions.

About Robert Klein Gallery

Robert Klein Gallery was established in 1980 and ranks among the world’s most prestigious showrooms of fine art photography.

Robert Klein opened his Newbury Street space with early exhibitions of Diane Arbus, Annie Leibovitz, Sally Mann, and Hiroshi Sugimoto. From 1995 through 2008, Robert served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of International Photographic Art Dealers (AIAPD). During his tenure, Robert engineered the 2006 expansion of The AIPAD Photography Show New York to the Park Avenue Armory. The AIPAD Photography Show’s move firmly established it as one of the leading photographic fairs in the world.

Robert Klein Gallery maintains an extensive and ever-changing inventory of 19th century, 20th century, and contemporary photographs. Participating in international art fairs such as The AIPAD Photography Show, Paris Photo, Photo London, and The Armory Show, Robert Klein Gallery provides its contemporary artists with international exposure while exhibiting works by recognized masters such as Ansel Adams, Helen Levitt, and Irving Penn. With over 40 combined years of experience and a profound knowledge base, the gallery staff is committed to serving as a resource for both novice and seasoned collectors.

In June 2012, the Gallery began a longterm collaboration with Ars Libri, a rare and out-of-print bookdealer at 500 Harrison Avenue, Boston, to host satellite installations in their South End bookstore. Robert Klein Gallery @ Ars Libri exhibits supplement and complement Robert Klein Gallery shows with additional works and printed material. In 2013, Robert Klein Gallery and Ars Libri commenced a partnership with Azita Bina to introduce Western collectors to the work of contemporary Iranian photographers.

Robert Klein Gallery

September 5 – November 29, 2017

38 Newbury Street, Boston

www.robertkleingallery.com