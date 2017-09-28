Europe | Portrait     416 Views   

Sandra by Anna Ajtner

Sandra | Anna Ajtner

I started my education in this field in the years 1989 – 1993 at the State High School of Fine Arts in Bydgoszcz (Poland) and I gained there the title of technician of art, with the specialty of arranging exhibitions.

In the years 1993 – 1998 I studied artistic pedagogy at the Fine Arts Faculty of Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun (Poland).There I graduated and I got my Master’s Degree in painting in 1998. After the graduation I developed my artistic activity in the fields of painting, photography and video.

About Anna Ajtner

My photography is a series of portraits of my daughter – Sandra. This is a project, which I have continued since 2012. She is my inspiration and I see myself in her.

My dreams and her dreams, my childhood and her childhood, how she grows up and how I grew up. How we are changing. We are like a reflection in the mirror – moved in time/My trip in time. Our feelings and emotions. This all have an impact on the final effect of my photographs. At the end – it is also capturing our relationship / mother – daughter / photographer – model/. It’s a documentary and artistic creation. In our pictures people can feel / I hope / – in what way the world affects our emotions. This is our story.

