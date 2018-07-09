Recanto by Frang Dushaj

With the series Recanto Frang Dushaj is paying tribute to a little haven, a little place he calls his own but which he gladly shares with everyone. In mind he can visit it whenever he wants, otherwise he needs a camera and a pair of good shoes.

There’s too much noise in the world we have created and carelessly it seams to be affecting all aspects of life. Perhaps this is inevitable when one thinks back on how our societies have evolved and changed through time, but still there’s a numbing noise, not least in the arts. We have yet to come to grips with its impact on us and our individuality and the concequenses we may have to face in the future.

How does one escape this clutter, if not completely for a short moment everyday? Frang Dushaj has been doing this through photography. It is not an escape from reality but rather an inner journey to connect with that which makes us who we truley are, a connection with our feelings, thoughts and memories. No matter how much of the world we see and how far we travel, the people we meet and the places we visit, the goals we achieve and the experiences we gather, the journey inside of us still seems to be the longest, and in this fickle life a persistent one.

This journey and connection with himself is what he calls a little place of his own. Photography has become the vehicle to get there and at the same time the voice to interpret it. While the photographs are the visual manifestation of this haven, the place remains an intimate state of mind and through the photographs it echoes for him a special sense of belonging. A more detailed description would feel for him meaningless and ecually non-desireble, while he hopes the work itself will evoke a feeling of shared emotion, whatever that might be in the viewer.

The photographs for this series have developed along with the different projects Frang has been working on, while sometimes being part of those projects. Here they are gathered in a portfolio which he has chosen to call Recanto, a title he adapted listening to old brazilian music. The word is generaly translated as refering to a hiding place, a nook, a haven but its artistic use has sometime a more intimate and poetical undermeaning.

Born 1975 in Shkoder, Albania Frang Dushaj is a fine art photographer based in Sweden. His work has been exhibited in galleries and expositions around the world and is part of private and corporate art collections. His photographs have been published and featured worldwide and he is the recipient of numerous photography awards. [Official Website]