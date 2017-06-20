Wandering amidst the urban jungle by Jit Rakshit

From the very beginning of my photographic journey, I was mesmerized by the patterns & layers nature offered and in the process of growing up.

I realized that, these intricate patterns/layers can be captured most effectively when I shot in absence of colors, otherwise the burst of colors in the frames takes precedence over them.

As I grown up in an urban landscape, for me the touch of nature always comes by being alone in a secluded corner of the nearby lakes or parks or sitting under a tree of Maidan (The largest urban park of Kolkata famously known as ‘Lungs of Kolkata’) and being there I wondered about the beauty and the calmness of surrounding. For this series, I tried to capture these patterns of the nature across all the seasons, intertwined with the human-nature interactions.

About Jit Rakshit

I am Jit Rakshit, a kolkata based professional wedding photographer. My passion is street photography , documentation & photojournalism. I fell in love with the intricacies of light and shadows long back in my school years but I have seriously started to study and learn the art of photography around 5/6 years back. I currently use Nikon D7000 and love to capture actions of people and special moments of interest.