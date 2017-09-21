Purtraits – Pure portraits by Danny Van der Elst

Contrary to commercial photographers, I am not looking for perfect images. Rather than showing my photoshop skills, I choose to show genuine people with real feelings. For me, an image needs at least two things. Genuine emotion and natural light. This is a selection of pure portraits.

About Danny Van der Elst

The work of Danny Van der Elst goes completely against any current standard of beauty in our society. Every day we are bombarded with images that proclaim a stereotype of men and women that we presumably should aspire to and we see how some people take those images or messages very seriously, provoking frustration.

His photographs are refreshing before this social phenomenon; we come into contact with women who are proud to be who they are and are not afraid to appear vulnerable. (Arte Al Limite Magazine). [Official Website]