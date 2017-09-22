Conceptual | Europe     382 Views   

New personality by Inna Mosina

New personality | Inna Mosina

Inna Mosina is a Russian fine art photographer of 27 years old who was born in Kazakhstan, now lives and works in the city of Saratov, she graduated in law, but the call from art took her to a new path in which she is carried away by predilection for photography, showing right from her first experiences an innate ability to create images in the middle between the ethereal, dreamlike, fantastic, and the conceptual.

The colors and elements that make up the scene put an emphasis on the significance of each work, as well as the faces of the women portrayed.

The subjects of Inna Mosina pictures are those of women who represent the contemporary Russian culture, these are dreamy womens, reflective and melancholic, often suspended in mentioned expressions, not completely defined, they have faces that allow the viewers to create a world beyond the image that they are watching. Inna Mosina creates images full of pathos that sublime the author’s need to tell a feminine story, whether if that is of pure fiction or real.

Photo way for Inna to communicate with the outside world. She is not very communicative and secretive communication, whereas her photos very frank and express her thoughts. [Official Website]

New personality | Inna Mosina
New personality | Inna Mosina
New personality | Inna Mosina
TAGS FROM THE ARTICLE

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Aftermath by Erberto Zani

Aftermath by Erberto Zani

Hum by Nino Cannizzaro

The greatest reward by Emilio Barillaro

The greatest reward by Emilio Barillaro

Signature Portraits by Adonis Stevenson

Signature Portraits by Adonis Stevenson

YOSHINORI MIZUTANI on Webber Gallery

YOSHINORI MIZUTANI on Webber Gallery

Behind the Bars by Buket Özatay

Behind the Bars by Buket Özatay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *