Public mourning by Alireza Memariani

The most common cause of death was the plastic we found in their stomachs. We then separated the bones from other organs,From the thirty dead bodies, we reached a flock of ten deer ,Golden herd.
4266 min

The most common cause of death was the plastic we found in their stomachs. We then separated the bones from other organs,From the thirty dead bodies, we reached a flock of ten deer ,Golden herd. Which is a sign of death beyond time and place…

The dust of my body is the veil of the true Beloved’s face
O happy that moment when from off this face ,the veil I cast

Not fit for a sweet singer like me ,is the cage of the world like this
To Rizvan’s rose – bed ,I go for the bird of that sward am I .

Manifest ,it is not wherefore ,I have come into this world where ,I hadbeen
Regret and sorrow that ,of my own work ,careless I am .

In the expanse of the holy world ,my circuit how may I make
When ,in the mixed abode this dusty world plank – bound confined to a dustybody ,I am .

If ,from my heart’s blood ,the perfume of musk issue ,
Have no wonder for fellow – sufferer with the musk – pod of Khutan the musk- deer I am .

Outwardly regard not the embroidery of my gold – thread tunicresplendent like the candle ,saying He is happy
For ,within the tunic ,hidden consumings ate .

Come and from before him ,the existence of Hafiz take up
For ,with Thy existence ,none heareth from me that I am living

-HAFIZ-




Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

