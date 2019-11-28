The most common cause of death was the plastic we found in their stomachs. We then separated the bones from other organs,From the thirty dead bodies, we reached a flock of ten deer ,Golden herd. Which is a sign of death beyond time and place…

The dust of my body is the veil of the true Beloved’s face

O happy that moment when from off this face ,the veil I cast

Not fit for a sweet singer like me ,is the cage of the world like this

To Rizvan’s rose – bed ,I go for the bird of that sward am I .

Manifest ,it is not wherefore ,I have come into this world where ,I hadbeen

Regret and sorrow that ,of my own work ,careless I am .

In the expanse of the holy world ,my circuit how may I make

When ,in the mixed abode this dusty world plank – bound confined to a dustybody ,I am .

If ,from my heart’s blood ,the perfume of musk issue ,

Have no wonder for fellow – sufferer with the musk – pod of Khutan the musk- deer I am .

Outwardly regard not the embroidery of my gold – thread tunicresplendent like the candle ,saying He is happy

For ,within the tunic ,hidden consumings ate .

Come and from before him ,the existence of Hafiz take up

For ,with Thy existence ,none heareth from me that I am living

-HAFIZ-