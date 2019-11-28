The most common cause of death was the plastic we found in their stomachs. We then separated the bones from other organs,From the thirty dead bodies, we reached a flock of ten deer ,Golden herd. Which is a sign of death beyond time and place…
The dust of my body is the veil of the true Beloved’s face
O happy that moment when from off this face ,the veil I cast
Not fit for a sweet singer like me ,is the cage of the world like this
To Rizvan’s rose – bed ,I go for the bird of that sward am I .
Manifest ,it is not wherefore ,I have come into this world where ,I hadbeen
Regret and sorrow that ,of my own work ,careless I am .
In the expanse of the holy world ,my circuit how may I make
When ,in the mixed abode this dusty world plank – bound confined to a dustybody ,I am .
If ,from my heart’s blood ,the perfume of musk issue ,
Have no wonder for fellow – sufferer with the musk – pod of Khutan the musk- deer I am .
Outwardly regard not the embroidery of my gold – thread tunicresplendent like the candle ,saying He is happy
For ,within the tunic ,hidden consumings ate .
Come and from before him ,the existence of Hafiz take up
For ,with Thy existence ,none heareth from me that I am living
-HAFIZ-
