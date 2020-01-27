Protest is a compilation of images taken at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. the day after the 2017 presidential

These pieces represent one of the most meaningful and spiritual experiences of my artistic life. The style is more in the vain of portraiture work than documentary. My sole purpose was to shoot the faces of the Women’s March and essentially the faces of history.

About Mariel Miranda

Brooklyn born Puerto Rican American photographer and painter. Fascinated by distortion, color, mood and fictitious visual narrative. I try to define the relationship between everyday life and light as one of escape and magic.As a side project I am also drawing over my photographs using various mediums of software alongside acrylic and oil; deconstructing and reinventing my photos to convey strange explorations in new shapes, patterns and subconscious narratives that are either folk in nature or simply abstract and geometrical