Patricia (Patti) Fortlage is best known for her photography empowering women and children.

From her core belief that if you invest in women and girls, entire communities will be raised, Patricia has focused much of her photography career working with organizations doing just that.

As a documentary photographer, Patricia has supported nonprofits focused on rescuing sex trafficked girls and abused women, local-led grassroots organizations that are fighting poverty and disease in developing countries, cancer support programs for girls and boys, and campaigns focused on breaking stereotypes and empowering teen girls.

She began her career by studying a degree in political science; however, she changed her focus to photography when she realized that change can also be affected through this medium. Her contributions in humanitarian aid and photography have taken her to over 50 countries, witnessing extreme poverty, unthinkable disease, violence, and destruction of life. She has also experienced beauty of spirit, resilience, optimism, and a human kindness that knows no boundaries or borders. This beauty inspires her to relay those stories.

Patricia is most inspired by the concept of solutions… and those willing to find solutions to some of the biggest suffering and oppression in our world today. She feels it important not only to photographically document the need itself, but also to expand awareness, and to support (and celebrate) the worldwide efforts towards those solutions. She also finds inspiration in the refueling process… those simple breaks and beauty that allow one to keep fighting the good fight. She can often be found creating fine art image stories. [Official Website]

Based in San Diego, Patricia is currently working on a personal project raising awareness to the often- lifelong effects of sexual assault on women.



