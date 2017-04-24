Portrait Photography ; Tatsiana Tsyhanova

Tatsiana Tsyhanova – the famous belarusian photographer, who earned a lot of worldwide awards in genre of Portraiture photography.

Her photos were pointed at Sony World Photography Awards 2017, Monochrome Awards 2017, B&W Child 2016, Fine Art Photography Awards 2017, VOUBS 2016, Salon Daguerre etc.

Tatsiana Tsyhanova is a winner and an owner several medals of Photographic society of America and the International Federation of Photographic Art. Tatsiana’s photo portraits have bright expressiveness and artistry. It makes them closer to the pictorial art. Heroes of Tatsiana’s photos are ordinary people, that show us their honesty emotions. Photographer pays attention to thoughts and human inner world in every picture. Not by chance the eyes and the gestures become the cue points of Tatsiana’s portraits. Tatsiana Tsyhanova engages in exhibition activities. Her photos take part in exhibitions in France, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Turkey etc.

Photographer likes to create children photos because the kids can show their pure smile and look very naturally. At the same time the birth of own Tatsiana’s daughter influenced at her photo creativity too. The kids grow up very fastly so Tatsiana Tsyhanova tries to stop some seconds of children’s emotions and keep them to the future.

Before the photoshoot Tatsiana speaks with her young models and they become real good friends for each other. She watches for the kid behavior and memorizes their most impressive poses and facial expressions. Then she uses these knowledge in her photo sessions.

The most interesting for Tatsiana in children’s photoshoot is the kid features and the abilities, that we can’t see in an common life. On the one hand the kids are very different but on the other they are similar to each other. And the most important thing is that the children thoughts are deeper and cleverer then we, adults, think.

For kid portraits Tatsiana chooses the really simple locations because she wants to see only child faces but not the decorations. Photographer prefers to use the sun lights, that colors the kid eyes with many sparkles. Sometimes Tatsiana uses the gold reflector and it gives to her photos the especial golden shining. She thinks the colors of photo can help to the photographer improve the main idea and make it more clear for the spectators.

Tatsiana’s kid portraits aren’t just photos but the stories about the children lives.