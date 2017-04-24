Glacier Exit

We stood on the ice dunes of the glaciers of Alaska in the midst of a snowy winter. Trekking the slopes of another planet had been on our list for a long time. The silence and majesty of the mountains surrounding us, the bluest ice we had ever seen and the steady rush of ice turned to water. How did we get here? We met Rick by chance on a rainy road in Seward, Alaska. He had a worn work jacket, a great white beard and the friendliest demeanor two travelers could ask for. He turned out to be the skeleton key to the locked treasure that was our way into Exit Glacier. We had the entire ice field to ourselves. And a sole chance to tell its story. So we took it.

About Raphael Rogers

I grew up devouring the stories that surrounded me, everything from movies to books and cassette tapes. This lead to the inevitability of telling my own stories. From the moment I picked up a camera I was hooked. Since completing the great migration to LA from the land of seasons I’ve directed numerous commercials, music videos and even had one of my short films optioned by Universal. In the meantime I’ve cemented my abilities in the visual effects world and made many friends along the way. I’m an adventurer through and through. Whether that involves motorcycling through the rainforest or trekking on glaciers, I’m always in. The same goes for storytelling. I’ll do whatever it takes to get the right story out there. [Official Website]