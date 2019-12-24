Photoshoot : She said this angel will always remind me of her. I remember her words like she is talking to me right now. I hear her voice. Silent. Fading in. Clearly now. I close my eyes, trying to concentrate.

I can see you grandma. I hold the little angel tight in my hands. My head hurts, but I don’t want to lose her again. I was so little. These were the Christmases when were still a big family. My childhood family. Something warm is touching my arm. Is that you? Kelsey, this little angel will always be with you. I remember that Christmas Eve. So clearly. I was so small. I saw it the first time this year. Haven’t see it before. Maybe I didn’t remember. It was hidden behind tinsels but her pink dress stood out and drew my attention. I see that little girl smiling at it. It’s like your dress, grandma. The little girl climbed on her lap. I didn’t know she was in pain. I see grandma’s smile and some tears in her eyes. I see my dad holding mom tighter. My mom holding my grandma’s hand. We were singing Christmas Carols. I can hardly hear you grandma.

We said good-bye to her at Christmas day. The presents under the tree. Unopened. Waiting for everybody to be here. She was not there. My mom was standing close to dad. Her head on his shoulders. Did she cry? Where is grandma? I look at the little angel behind the tinsels. Everything is blurry thru the tears. [Model: Kelsey Fleming]

About Thomas H.P. Jerusalem

Thomas H.P. Jerusalem of MUTE Photography is a Chicago based German photographer. After living in Frankfurt, Germany and London, UK for several years, he relocated to Chicago, in 2004. Thomas H.P. Jerusalem is specialized in fashion and conceptual photography with a focus on magazine editorials and commercial work. His work has been published in the US and in international magazines including VOGUE Portugal, Italian VOGUE/PhotoVogue, PLAYBOY, FHM, ESTETICA, Dark Beauty, DODHO, Kaltblut. He is a PhotoVOGUE Gold Artist, and has been listed in the ONE LIFE 2012 Catalog and is represented by the prestigious New York agency Art+Commerce/VOGUE NYC and Motion Licensing, London UK and gallery represented with YELLOWKORNER and LemonFRAME.

His childhood during the Cold War in West Germany and his fatherís over-sized NY Photo Academy books from the sixties influenced his style that emphasizes atmosphere and strong narrative. Thomas H.P. Jerusalem started his career with Street Photography and Photojournalism, both very expressive ways of photography that forged his distinctive sensitive approach.

His work includes dark romantic, high-fashion, avant-garde and vintage space-age fashion photography with an European touch. His models are often placed in surreal environments – devastated, displaced, out of the world. Their appearances eerie and edgy with rebel and punk influences. Often spiced with irony and sarcasm. But always with a strong meaning or statement. His photographs are strong and are telling stories. His portraits are capturing souls – not just faces. [Official Website]