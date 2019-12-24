 
 

Christmas trees by Seigar

This series explores life, life as a circle. Though we are seeing these Christmas trees in their final moments, they as well as people have a beginning, middle and an end.
This series explores life, life as a circle. Though we are seeing these Christmas trees in their final moments, they as well as people have a beginning, middle and an end.

They become a metaphor for life and death. From a voyeuristic point of view, these images were taken in different neighbourhoods in London, trees were found stripped, naked of their ornaments, this way we may find it hard to guess if they belonged to a rich or a poor family, just like us that without clothes to represent our social status we are all equal. Thrown and abandoned in the streets, their mission to bring joy has come to an end, and now, they reflect a kind of sadness and uselessness. If they could talk, they surely could reveal all people’s secrets and their motives for laughing and also for crying that they have eavesdropped. There is a confessional sense of privacy, intimacy and nostalgia in their material existence and an analogy with our lives.  

Christmas trees | Seigar
Christmas trees | Seigar

About Seigar

Seigar is a philologist in English, a highschool teacher, and a curious photographer based in Tenerife. He is a fetishist for reflections, saturated colors, details and religious icons. He feels passion for pop culture that shows in his series. He considers himself a travel and street photographer. His aim as an artist is to tell tales with his camera, to capture moments but trying to give them a new frame and perspective. Travelling is his inspiration. However, he tries to show more than mere postcards from his visits, creating a continuous conceptual line story from his trips. The details and subject matters come to his camera once and once again, almost becoming an obsession. His three most ambitious projects so far are his “Plastic People”, a study on anthropology and sociology that focuses on the humanization of the mannequins he finds in the shop windows all over the world, “Response to Ceal Floyer for the Summer Exhibition” a conceptual work that understands art as a form of communication, and his “Tales of a city”, an ongoing urban photo-narrative project taken in London. He is a self-taught visual artist, though he has also done a two years course in advanced photography and one in cinema and television. He usually covers public events with his camera showing his interest for social documentation. He has participated in several exhibitions: FotoNoviembre TEA, TenDíez, Círculo de Bellas Artes, Phe Gallery, Instituto de Estudios Hispánicos, Espacio Cultural Castillo de San Felipe, ULL Rafael Ramos García International Photography Awards, Tank Festival, Sala Fleming Art Gallery, Loosen Art Gallery in Rome, Haze Gallery in Berlin, and others; and his works have also been featured in international publications: Blanc Magazine, PhotoVogue, Dodho Magazine, Semi Magazine, Latent Image Magazine and others. He writes for The Cultural Magazine (Spain) about photography and for Memoir Mixtapes (Los Angeles) about music. He has collaborated with VICE Spain, WAG1 Magazine (text and photography for both). Lalety, he has been experimenting with the video form, he has directed a short film entitled “Víctor (1997)” and also a video art piece named “Hot Summer, based on true fantasies”. His last interest is documenting social issues related to identity, in search of everything that defines people (hashtags and labels). Recently, he has received the Rafael Ramos García International Photography Award for his photograph “Afternoon in the lake”.  [Official Website]

Christmas trees | Seigar
Christmas trees | Seigar

Christmas trees | Seigar
Christmas trees | Seigar

Christmas trees | Seigar
Christmas trees | Seigar

Seigar

Seigar

Seigar

Seigar

Seigar



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Latest Stories

