The project was inspired by the Art Nouveau posters, mixing period characteristics with contemporary influences, creating a certain irony.

The type of light chosen, the colors, poses and the scenery allude to the old paintings, while the actions and objects to the current daily life. It is also questioned in the project the use of the standard and idealized female figure, constantly objectified in advertising posters from ancient times to the present days. “Nouveau” inserts beauties and actions that are considered not so glamorous, but rather more ordinary and realistic in its images.

Most of the objects used in the series’ photos are quite common in Brazilian’s routine, objects which are now in the possession of women who probably would not have had access to them in the past. The clothing was also made with simple fabrics and clothes, adjusted to the body so that they look like period clothing. The atmosphere built for each image still makes us believe that we are facing enlightened, delicate, and idealized human beings, however some details bring us back to reality and to a contemporary woman.

The main inspiration of Art Nouveau artists was nature, the asymmetrical lines of plants, flowers, and animals. Many curved, rounded, and arabesque lines were also used. For this reason, it can be noticed in the project, the use of natural diffused light and elements of nature in the scenery, in addition to the oval frame that surrounds each photography.

It is worth mentioning that the project was all made among friends who were interested in participating voluntarily. All of them are incredible and empowered women with diverse physiognomies and bodies. It is exactly in these contemporary women that the project was inspired to be created. The process was also quite spontaneous and somewhat “homemade”.

About Luiza Borges

Luiza Borges was born in Brasília and lives in São Paulo, since 2014. Graduated in Photography from “Escola Panamericana de Arte e Design”, 2018. Currently, studying bachelor’s degree in Visual Arts. Her interest in Visual arts comes from an early age but founds herself in photography from exactly 5 years ago. Since then, her production is dedicated to the use of photography as an artistic and experimental language, mainly specialized in portraits that refer to memory, imagery, Art History, and dreams. Also inspired by surrealism, the feminine and nature. Participated in group exhibitions in Brazil, such as “Presença e Ausência” (curated by Rosely Nakagawa), at the “Escola Panamericana de Arte e Design”, 2018. In 2019 won first place in the National Call of “Encontro de Fotografia Foto Sururu” and participated in an exposition at the Museum of Image and Sound from Alagoas, Maceió, also won honorable mention in the single photo category. The artist was one of the finalists in the international “Concurso de Fotógrafas Latam” (Latam Photographer contest), and participated in the opening exhibition of the Congress, in Popayán, Colombia, 2019 with the single work “Amor Líquido”. In 2020, participated in the online exhibition, “Magical Realism: Latinas” (curated by Ximena Echague, Belgium), realized by the “Vasa Project”, and photographers Latam, available at http://www.vasa-project.com/gallery/latina-1/. In 2020. Also, in 2020, was selected in the call for independent publishers, from “A Banca Vermelha”, in São Paulo and won second place in the photo contest “Festival Foto Mantiqueira” in Pindamonhangaba, São Paulo, Brazil.
Besides, has participated in lectures and “live talks” during the pandemic period.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

