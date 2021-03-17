 
 

AmericaStoryEven When it is Grey We See Further Now by Liv Mann-Tremblay

When Covid-19 first pushed us in to lock down in March 2020 people shared their experience of isolation and it resonated deeply with so much of what I had experienced in moving here. I knew the bubble world they were now living and all the emotional highs and lows so well. 

When I moved to Montreal in 2014 I was about to have my first child, and I was three thousand miles from home and everything I had ever known.

I felt disconnected as if I was in a bubble. I could hear the voices of my old life but only over the phone, I could even see the faces of the people I loved but only via a screen but I deeply missed being in close physical proximity to the people who really knew me. I missed popping into a friends house, sharing a meal or a cup of tea. I missed the hugs, I missed walking arm in arm with a best friend while we shared our deepest fears and ironed out life’s irritations. I missed being able to leave London to see my parents in the country side whenever I felt like it. I missed touch.

When Covid-19 first pushed us in to lock down in March 2020 people shared their experience of isolation and it resonated deeply with so much of what I had experienced in moving here. I knew the bubble world they were now living and all the emotional highs and lows so well.

The city was so quiet after everyone retreated to their homes that I could hear the melting snow water rushing in the pipes under the streets. It felt desolate. One evening I went out for a walk and was comforted by the glimpses into people’s homes; the warm light spilling out against the cold blue of twilight. The views reminded me of Edward Hopper paintings, lonely figures swathed in bubbles of light like astronauts free floating through the infinite darkness of space. The lives we had lived at high speed before had been abruptly stopped, suspended in mid air, paused indefinitely. [Official Website]

Isabella

“Feeding people is a way that I share love. For years now, we had friends or family over weekly, creating elaborate meals. I miss kids running around until their parents sleepily carry them out the door, their bellies too full and the goodbyes too long. I miss those hugs and kisses in the entrance. Piles of jackets on the bench. I have moments where I wonder if those glorious meals are going to become a thing of the past. The shock and fear of the pandemic hitting the world felt heavy and I’d found that I’d lost my appetite for several weeks. I’m starting to finally come back to my cookbooks and plan meals and lists. Fold dough, chop herbs, melt chocolate, whisk eggs. For one hour a day, I let my kids lie in my bed and watch a show so that I can dance around my kitchen alone and cook us a meal. All of my senses awaken and I go back to something that is familiar and comforting.”

Armand

We collectively live an unprecedented drama. The entire planet is affected by the Corona virus. No one can be above this drama, no one. Prudence, Solidarity, Commitment.

All for one, One for all, as the anarchists say.

Personally, I feel very very good. I am there and elsewhere.

I travel to infinity.

Like everyone else, I have a reserve obligation.

Never since my birth, one morning on September 3, 1929, has Humanity been so violently touched.

We mourn our dead and at the same time sing Life! Praise those who face death on a daily basis by helping others. They deserve our admiration and our deep respect.

In these dark, uncertain days, these exceptional beings are our heroes. Humans at their best.

I hope you have a great time of intimacy and truth together. I greatly hope so.”

Jaya

“This is great! I love this!”

Jean-Pierre

“It is from the visible to the invisible”

Chelsea

“The shock and reality of COVID-19 came early for me in late January. Some of my family in China are health professionals, and everyone was nervous. I lost nights of sleep and would be short of breath just thinking about it (This was still in January). Meanwhile, experts were dismissing human-to-human transmission, more concerned for the market and preexisting issues than the then-preventable virus. I honestly thought that health experts and elected leaders would be more responsible, more prudent, more proactive. I also thought that my acquaintances would care more than they did. Its sad when knowledge becomes a hindrance to understanding. 

I value peoples words and opinions a little less now, which is partly sad but mostly liberating. I dont need the average stranger to validate me anymore. 

Actual social distancing has been restful. There’s still so much I have access to — like dancing and reconnecting with friends. I don’t feel the pressure to be productive, but I’m not any less productive than before. I haven’t seen my boyfriend in over a month. But other than that, I really enjoy it.”

Petya

“I feel guilty because just before the (Covid-19) I wanted to stay home and do nothing and I’m sure many people did the same. Now staying home save lives, but also I realise that to be able to go out is an amazing gift. Getting out into nature doesn’t have to be a big event. 

I just want to fill my lungs with smell of nature—air, mountains, trees, people. This is happiness!”

Deo and Sarah

“Quarantine has been a blessing in disguise for us. Although we live together (being both busy with our studies and jobs) we are glad to have the opportunity to spend more quality time with each other at home.

We realise that our reality is not shared by all and that is why we are thankful. Our hearts and thoughts go to the people that are affected by the pandemic.”

Trisha

“Montreal is now reminding me quite a lot of the Maritimes.  People appear to be spending more time going on long adventures by foot, tending more to their home spaces and gardens, crafting, playing music… all things that I love to do but have personally found difficult to find time for amidst the ever-moving, bustling flow of city living. 

I feel grateful to have a bit of a framework for a slower-paced life (sitting around and drinking tea and chatting for hours on end, or finding something to dowhen there is nothing to do is something we Maritimers have lots of practice at!) though its been a while since Ive had to exercise these muscles.”

Adorno and Gavin

“I feel really conflicted every evening with my son; trying to find a healthy balance between the simple pleasures of the peace and plenty we have right now, and cultivating the organizing skills and resilience our children will need to survive whats likely to be a pretty challenging lifetime. The qurentimes do feel tough, but they may well be easy compared with the economic recession to follow, and are certainly easy compared with the environmental catastrophe coming down the pike and the conflict well have to fight to try and prevent it. Like the man said, The lamps are going out all over [the world], we shall not see them lit again in our life-time…”

Homework

“The bright side of Covid 19 is the fact that my ex and I have been able to see our separation more positively. We now have reconstituted families and through this time positive relationships between exs have developed. We have each met the others new partners. We get on. And at the centre of it all, of course the beautiful children that keep us together and  who have been making a great COvid team”

Thierry, surgeon at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital

“Another day ends. You never know what will happen tomorrow … between the concern of doing well, to help and to save people, there remains this dull fear of bringing the disease home…”

Natalie

“Each day has felt either like a euphoric victory or complete defeat. Im a Mom to a 4.5 year old and emotions go in all directions, for all of us. One huge support I’ve had is from Pour nos enfants/For Our Kids Montréal, a group of families campaigning for climate justice. This pandemic has brought us closer but also compounded our fears. We worry about our kids and all the lives taken or threatened by climate impacts. For many of us, we were barely coping with the images of the Australian fires. This current crisis feels like a very scary preview of what the future could be like. Since we cant be in the streets organizing for change, were meeting virtually and campaigning MPs from our computers. Most nights Im up writing letters and making action plans for a just and #GreenRecovery from this pandemic. My hope is that we learn from this. That we #flattenbothcurves. That we transform.”

Hristo

“Through the window, the world seems empty of the contents of yesterday. The present seems unhappy with the numbers on the screen. My greatest hope is that we will fight fear and disease together, and the future world will be more human, united and without new frontiers and masks.”



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Photo shoot; Nouveau by Luiza Borges
next
Cryptic Venus by Nicoletta Cerasomma
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BB-Gallery-2.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Portrait Photography ; Tatsiana Tsyhanova

EuropeShotPortrait Photography ; Tatsiana Tsyhanova

Tatsiana Tsyhanova – the famous belarusian photographer, who earned a lot of worldwide awards in genre of Portraiture photography. Her photos take part in exhibitions in France, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Turkey etc.
CaMg(CO3)2/CaCO3 by Alessandro Ciccarelli

B&WConceptEuropeCaMg(CO3)2/CaCO3 by Alessandro Ciccarelli

In his latest series for Monkeyphoto, Alessandro Ciccarelli presents “Erehwon, CaMg(CO3)2/CaCO3”, 26 black and white photographs published in the form of posterzine, or rather, prints on large format sheets (45x30cm). 
Street photography by Joseph Atwere

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedStreet photography by Joseph Atwere

My interest in still photography began in 2007. I bought my first camera which was a Canon 350D whilst on vacation in the US. I had quite a steep learning curve and spent many hours trying to get my head round the basics such as learning about f-stops etc.
The Photography of Florin Ion Firimitã

B&WEuropeNudeThe Photography of Florin Ion Firimitã

When I finished my first novel, about one year ago, besides a sense of relief (I spent over a decade working on it), I wondered if there were any readers left in the world. At a very basic level, my book is a story about a photographer who needs a rebirth.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Mohammadreza Rezania, fashion photographer

AsiaShotMohammadreza Rezania, fashion photographer

Due to all the restrictions in Iran there are no official markets available for fashion photography therefore no one can follow the mainstream in a professional manner also not to forget the fact that it’s illegal to do so.
Eqi Glacier, Western Greenland by Andrea Sparrow

AmericaBioEqi Glacier, Western Greenland by Andrea Sparrow

Eqi is unique in that as it is forced downhill and around a curve from the Greenland Ice Sheet, it’s layers are turned vertically. This causes the glacier to sheer when it reaches the bay in a near constant manner, into very small fragments rather than icebergs.
TRENDING STORIES
Through the second skin by Richard Westerhuis

ConceptEuropeThrough the second skin by Richard Westerhuis

A few years ago I suffered from a burn-out, this made my world become smaller and smaller. Protecting myself from the many outside impulses. It became a lonely bubble, turning personally inwards.
Mudec by Mario Rossi

ConceptEuropeMudec by Mario Rossi

Mario Rossi was born in Naples. Now he lives in Rome the city that he set off from and the city he go back to. He is involved in photography since the late seventies years gradually supporting the need for deeper search for a language to identify with.
Breaking Burma

StoryBreaking Burma

Last year we documented an expedition to the Burmese Himalaya to attempt to summit an obscure peak (Hkakabo Razi) to determine if it is Southeast Asia’s highest point, breaking every little last piece of camera gear. This is called barely making it happen.
Aral Sea by Iulia Galushina

EuropeStoryAral Sea by Iulia Galushina

Half of the century ago a sea disappeared from the face of the Earth. Cotton plants drunk the sea up. Old sailors still remember how they used to provide fish for the entire Soviet Union and how weddings have taken place on the ships.
Warehouse by Szymon Barylski

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryWarehouse by Szymon Barylski

Serbia, Belgrade near the main train station where around 1,000 people are seeking shelter. Mainly Pakistanis and Afghans live in a derelict warehouse. The warehouse occupied by men and minors, they’re living in extreme conditions
Displaced by Nektarios Markogiannis

B&WEuropeStoryDisplaced by Nektarios Markogiannis

Home and Away, is personal project documenting the lives of the displaced in South Sudan. The Sudan, after an almost half a century long civil war, was finally divided into two countries.
Take a second glance by Pascal Lagesse

AfricaBioTake a second glance by Pascal Lagesse

Sometimes a second glance at things gives one the chance to see an element that was hidden at first glance. A flower, a leaf or very minute ferns possess some details that could be missed if not watched closely.
The art of photography; Christopher Robert

BioOceaniaThe art of photography; Christopher Robert

Growing up, I was lucky enough to spend a couple of years driving around Australia with my mum, dad and sister. Naturally, I fell in love with the outdoors and still feel a strong connection with everything this incredible country has to offer.
Nikola Olic ; Architectural Photography

CityEuropeNikola Olic ; Architectural Photography

I´m a Serbian photographer living and working in Dallas, Texas, focusing on architectural photography and abstract structural quotes that reimagine their subjects in playful, dimensionless and disorienting ways.
FEATURED STORIES
Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd