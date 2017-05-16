Photo Essays by Antonio Peinado

Photo essays bring together Antonio’s most experimental work, moving towards surrealism and abstraction.

Photography is an act of constant exploration. Antonio Peinado goes through life with a curious and avid gaze, and the knowledge that mere observation is not enough.

A photographer is made behind the camera, exploring the ideas and situations that come to him. These projects have come about in different ways and in different moments of life, attitudes and expressions.

In some cases, Antonio communicates his ideas by instantly capturing the decisive moment from the world presented to him. On other occasions, he painstakingly builds the image, over a long period of time in the studio, to capture the concept sought.

These images don't always fit into other collections but that doesn't mean they don't have a value all their own. Some have been offshoots of other collections or the beginnings of parallel projects. All of them stimulate his creativity, allowing him to explore new ideas and to progress in the development of new concepts.