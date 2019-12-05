From my beginnings in photography, I always felt especially attracted to capture images of people. However, I didn’t want to make simple portraits with people posing or stolen photographs without practically no contact between them and me. For this reason, I decided to improve my English and travel with my camera always ready.

It’s not easy to get good pictures of people, I recognize it. Many photographers are afraid of rejection and therefore do not dare to ask a person to be photographed. I always use and recommend the same technique: respect, sympathy and good manners. This way of acting has given me very good results and, when someone has asked me not to photograph him, I have thanked him equally. Many times they change their mind and finally, I get their picture.

On the other hand, I think it is important to note that when you are travelling and want to make good portraits you should not wait for the perfect moment and conditions, you must take the moment and make it perfect. That’s why I always carry the camera with certain preset settings and ready to shoot.

Choosing the photographs for this series was quite complicated. I have travelled to many countries and made many photographs, as you can imagine. I intended to show a series of images that transmitted different sensations from different people in different countries. Unique moments of unique people.

When I looked at the chosen photographs I realized something I already knew: I feel a special predilection for Asia. The people who live there have always been friendly and close to me. Most of the photographs I show are taken in India, Nepal, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia. There are also some photographs taken in Morocco, a great country, where however it is very difficult to photograph people. And finally, there is only one photograph taken in the Canary Islands, where I currently reside.

Last but not least, to say that this world would not be the same without the people who inhabit it, with their differences but so equal. The more I photograph authentic people the more I appreciate real human beings. People, what else?

About Ignacio Santana Padrón

Everything about the image and the possibility of transmitting through it has been very attractive for me since I have reason. I was good at drawing and painting but at a very young age, someone put a camera in my hands (that Halina Paulette that I keep as a treasure) and everything changed. It was no longer necessary to draw what I wanted but I could capture it and interpret it with my camera. They were great years, learning and advancing in the fascinating world of photography, in which I met many fans and we were left to get out of “hunting” at dawn or dusk living unforgettable moments.

With the transition from analogic to digital photography, I spent a lot of time without doing serious photography. Then I decided to update myself and learn by seeing many photography magazines, works by great photographers and searching for information on the internet. I am totally self-taught and enjoy it.

As for the type of photography I like to take, of course, I like black and white a lot, although I also work the colour when I think photography deserves it. I do not like to use flash and I enjoy going out to look for that great photograph, something that is always exciting when I feel that “the truth is out there”. However, new technologies have allowed me to approach photography in a way that I would never have dreamed of and I am convinced that we must take advantage of all available means to try to convey what we want. I try to show realistic images that convey emotions, good or bad, but that do not leave the viewer indifferent.

As I said, I am in love with black and white and I feel very fulfilled when I work it. I like to take black and white photographs that have strong enough and transmit in a clear way. I appreciate old photographers like Henri Cartier Bresson and renowned authors such as Sebastiao Salgado and I still enjoy seeing old black and white photographs.

Several years ago I made some exhibitions in Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, where I reside. I have been published in some photo magazines such as Superfoto and I have won some photography awards as well as being a finalist in some others: 2nd Septenio Canarias 2013 prize, 2nd Digital Camera 2010 prize, Monochrome Photography Awards 2015 honorary award, BW Photo Contest 2015 finalist, 1st Palmitos Park 2012 award, etc. However, it has been a long time since I usually show up for competitions, so I feel especially grateful for the welcome my work has had for Dodho Magazine.

I love travelling and taking pictures of people. Actually, I don’t know if I take pictures because I travel or I really travel to take pictures. Anyway, photography is part of me.