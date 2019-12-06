What I specifically love about “Climbing Cholitas”, are the portraitures of individual Cholitas. There interesting because they look like there meant to be staged but similarly have a really smooth and natural feel to them. Could you tell me a bit about how you came to capture these images? If you asked them during the climb, were they taken during the same day etc?

I knew in advance that I wanted to create the portraits, but the where and how element can only ever be tackled once you’re on location and found a spot that grabs you, and then you have to work with the weather that you are given on that day. With the portraits I wanted to create a slightly anthropological feel. Almost like the dioramas you see in museums with the painted backgrounds and perfect lighting. Before the climb I already had in mind for the backgrounds to hopefully have a degree of atmospheric haze or cloud to help with that effect, and give the images an almost painterly depth. On the first day on the mountain, it was quite clear so I shot a series of portraits using a slightly different lighting technique to account for the hard sunlight. (the portrait of Dora). Then on day 2, as we rounded a bend that reveals a view deep down into a valley below, I saw that cloud was being pushed up the valley and creating a wonderful diffused, textured light across the mountains in the background, and sometimes enveloping us in the process. I’m fairly sure I yelled out something with excitement as I saw what was happening, and stopped the group where we were to set up for some portraits. We had been planing to push straight on to the glacier that morning, but this light and weather was exactly what I had been hoping for in my perfect scenario, so we set up the camera and the flash to begin shooting. The flash is integral to the ‘smooth’ effect you mentioned. I needed to create an exposure where every element of the lighting was perfectly balanced between the backlit bright background, and the foreground where the cholitas faces would otherwise be in shadow without the use of the soft flash to balance them with the bright background.