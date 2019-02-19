 
 

B&WCityEuropePamela Aminou ; Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies

Pamela Aminou is a self taught artist based in London that chooses photography as a way to express herself. Through her work, she’s able to transcribe what she feels at a specific time, to better understand her emotions and what surrounds and most importantly to interpret the world that she lives in. 
6277 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Pamela Aminou is a self taught artist based in London that chooses photography as a way to express herself.

Through her work, she’s able to transcribe what she feels at a specific time, to better understand her emotions and what surrounds and most importantly to interpret the world that she lives in. This allows her to engage more deeply within her space. Her goal is to make photographs that draw the viewer’s attention as well as their imagination and focus them on details of both the present and the past, which are otherwise dismissed.

Her choice of subjects come from her interest in aesthetic and how we are able to shape the world around us. Each subject documents our generation, our growth, and emotional connection to the environment around us. She believes that architecture speaks to each of us very differently and more importantly our emotional response is also very different.

After her series named “Dark Hope”, she is presenting here, her newly completed series called “Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies”. Although known for architectural images, her current series “Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies” explores something deep within us all and how multifaceted we all are. As human being, we are complex and full of emotions. We are shaped by our experiences which makes us different from one another. The “Variations Simplicity series explores what is simple and straight about us while the “Variations Intricacies series side explores all of those emotional connections, our unresolved feelings, our fears, our flaws, our aspirations and everything that is tricky about being a human being. This can be seen by the deeper tones of greys alongside the sharp whites. Each tonal range used purposely to depict the mysterious and evoke a powerful emotions within the viewer.

The simplicity series uses a more subtler tones of grey where a gradient can be seen and used purposely to represent that simple side to us. Our likes and dislikes, although very different from one individual to another, it is what makes us who we are. The side that unapologetically us. Each of series depicts Pamela’s growth an artist as she dives in and explores what she feels and what she sees and continually working and exploring the world around us.

Pamela Aminou | Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies

Pamela Aminou | Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies

Pamela Aminou | Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies

Pamela Aminou | Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies

Pamela Aminou | Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies

Pamela Aminou | Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies

Pamela Aminou | Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies

Pamela Aminou | Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies

previous
Ambigrammatic by Alva Bernadine
next
Nagapali Fisher by Sittig Fahr-Becker
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ad-300x250-AAPA-2019.jpg

Our fourth edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

The state of britain by David Barrett

CityEuropeFeaturedThe state of britain by David Barrett

Black World by Erberto Zani

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryBlack World by Erberto Zani

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

Moment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

EuropeFeaturedStoryMoment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

Community Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

EuropeFeaturedStoryCommunity Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

The Nenets by Sara Bianchi

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Nenets by Sara Bianchi

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY