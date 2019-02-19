Pamela Aminou is a self taught artist based in London that chooses photography as a way to express herself.

Through her work, she’s able to transcribe what she feels at a specific time, to better understand her emotions and what surrounds and most importantly to interpret the world that she lives in. This allows her to engage more deeply within her space. Her goal is to make photographs that draw the viewer’s attention as well as their imagination and focus them on details of both the present and the past, which are otherwise dismissed.

Her choice of subjects come from her interest in aesthetic and how we are able to shape the world around us. Each subject documents our generation, our growth, and emotional connection to the environment around us. She believes that architecture speaks to each of us very differently and more importantly our emotional response is also very different.

After her series named “Dark Hope”, she is presenting here, her newly completed series called “Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies”. Although known for architectural images, her current series “Variations – Simplicity vs Intricacies” explores something deep within us all and how multifaceted we all are. As human being, we are complex and full of emotions. We are shaped by our experiences which makes us different from one another. The “Variations Simplicity series explores what is simple and straight about us while the “Variations Intricacies series side explores all of those emotional connections, our unresolved feelings, our fears, our flaws, our aspirations and everything that is tricky about being a human being. This can be seen by the deeper tones of greys alongside the sharp whites. Each tonal range used purposely to depict the mysterious and evoke a powerful emotions within the viewer.

The simplicity series uses a more subtler tones of grey where a gradient can be seen and used purposely to represent that simple side to us. Our likes and dislikes, although very different from one individual to another, it is what makes us who we are. The side that unapologetically us. Each of series depicts Pamela’s growth an artist as she dives in and explores what she feels and what she sees and continually working and exploring the world around us.