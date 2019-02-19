 
 

B&WEuropeStoryNagapali Fisher by Sittig Fahr-Becker

The fishermen of Ngapali Beach, Myanmar is a series from a project I have been working on over the past couple of years. Continuously revisiting the fisherman's village to capture their day-to-day life.
The fishermen of Ngapali Beach, Myanmar is a series from a project I have been working on over the past couple of years. 

Continuously revisiting the fisherman’s village to capture their day-to-day life. As the country has been opening up in the last couple of years and cell phones, the Internet and the influence of the western world is more and more visible but the actual day-to-day routine hasn’t changed. During my last visit in December 2018, I wanted to finish the project by portraying some of the fishermen just before they board their boats in the late afternoon being out on the water until the early morning in old, leaking, wooden boats. Only lit by numerous, now obviously, LED light bulbs powered by a car battery.

About Sittig Fahr-Becker

Born in Munich and being influenced by the work of my mother as an art-historian, art was a big part of my life from a young age. having the privilege of seeing masterpieces up and close at the museum my mother was working as a curator, while there were hanged or packed up. the creative process of creating something witch transported what a Artis was seeing or feeling fascinated me. Not being the best painter, photography was a medium witch i found really appealing. the whole process from taking the picture to developing it seeing the picture appear on paper, was something magical. luckily all the boarding schools i went to had a darkroom were i was able to play with photography. after finishing school i started studying town planing in London, after my roommate bought a digital camera and i was able to play with it i knew thats what i wanted to do. Instead of going to lectures i started to take photoshop (4.0) corses and saving money to buy my own digital camera. Then i head the opportunity to study at the bauhaus in Dessau were i got my degree in graphic design and photography. being so close to berlin wich was just reinventing its as a city i just had to move there. were i started to work as a freelance photographer for clients like Karstadt and exploring the city with my camera. [Official Website]

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Nagapali Fisher | Sittig Fahr-Becker

Latest Stories

