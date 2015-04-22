America | Black & White | Fine Art | Wildlife     3119 Views   

Ordinary Overlooked by C.Owen

C.Owen – Small intricate creatures that when, on close inspection, seem larger than life. The insect world is something the average human rarely pays any close attention to that is unless they are invading your home.

Something ordinary as a moth, housefly or ant can easily be overlooked and considered a pest. For me, they have opened my eyes to a tiny new world. One moth collected from the windowsill turned into a vast collection of specimens found on sidewalks, foyers and dusty wooden floors. The more I photograph these insects the stronger my curiosity grows. Taken in one hair at a time, the images are suspended somewhere between metamorphosis and reincarnation; both life and death are evident players.

I use a simple stagelike setting giving the insects’ one last chance to feel their existence.They become performers in front of the lens each forced to wear their dying body’s expression for one last act. The species are taken out of their natural habitat as if the invisible has become visible. Even with the cleverest of puppet mastery, the human hand cannot change the incredible beauty of these creatures that have existed longer than any other living thing.

Something so small in our universe has an abundant presence in the photographs. Captured in these frames are the beautiful, the bizarre, and the grotesque that seem to come from another world. [Official Website]

fine art photography
Ordinary Overlooked by C.Owen

fine art photography 02 C.OWEN fine art photography 01 C.OWEN fine art photography 13 C.OWEN fine art photography 12 C.OWEN fine art photography 10 C.OWEN fine art photography 09 C.OWEN fine art photography 08 C.OWEN fine art photography 07 C.OWEN fine art photography 05 C.OWEN

11 C.OWEN
Ordinary Overlooked by C.Owen
04 C.OWEN
Ordinary Overlooked by C.Owen
TAGS FROM THE ARTICLE

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Amanda Dandeneau Photography

Taylor McIntosh ; The prospectors and i

Poster faces by Kip Harris

Watchdog by Sophie Gamand

Watchdog by Sophie Gamand

The Algarvians and the others by Vitor Pina

Siberia by Karolina Wojtasik

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *