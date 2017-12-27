Ocean photography by Alex Postigo

The location of these photos are numerous. Many of these are taken in the Mediterranean sea.

The use of aquatic landscapes, ocean creatures along with surfing images is purposefully done to create a nexus between us and the ocean, a fragile ecosystem that is currently at risk of being damaged by harmful human activity. As a surfer and photographer I feel obliged to share these photos with the world as we are responsible for the many actions that are threatening these life-giving ecosystems.

Places such as Ibiza and Javea are full opportunity due to the water transparency. It is a huge benefit to be able to live nearby the Mediterranean and call these places my home. The other photos include places such as Norway, California and the Maldives.

The passion for ocean photography has always been present as I have lived near the ocean almost my entire life. Discovering photography made it possible for me to express my love for the ocean through images. My name is Alex Postigo, 27, and I am from Valencia which is situated on the Mediterranean coastline of Spain.

I have used any excuse to travel around the world to carry on learning as well as experiencing the gift that the many oceans have to offer. I feel very comfortable when I take shots in the water, making interaction in this habitat very pleasing and easy. Im always pursuing new perspectives in order to both make the image more artistic and unique, but also visually represent the power, tranquility and fragility that oceans have. [Official Website]