Women are still struggling with being considered beautiful by the old, stereotypical standards, but I believe women are changing the status quo. It is still most women's inclination to pose and adorn herself according to what a man would want.
It is still most women’s inclination to pose and adorn herself according to what a man would want. But a woman is not obliged to be “a feast” for someone else’s eyes. Certainly this has been the major, historical dominance in the patriarchal male gaze. But now women, everywhere, are learning to define their own beauty standards; looking and adorning herself for her own satisfaction–According to her thoughts, her pleasure and her gaze.  This series strives to depict women facing the struggle to morph the standard. It reflects the slowly fading male gaze from its dominance in fashion and media, and perhaps also fading everywhere else. Women have only to continue to further define themselves according to themselves; and to hell with patriarchy. [Official Website]

[Models: @ambernicotra & @nicolelynnmodel, Gowns by @_stephaniemai, Earrings/Jewelry by @kcarman1, MUAH: @cherrybombcreations Location: @jackknifepdx]

Not A Feast | Jady Bates

Not A Feast | Jady Bates

Not A Feast | Jady Bates

Not A Feast | Jady Bates

Not A Feast | Jady Bates

Not A Feast | Jady Bates

Not A Feast | Jady Bates

Not A Feast | Jady Bates

Not A Feast | Jady Bates

Not A Feast | Jady Bates

