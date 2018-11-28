Dreams and hidden memories – is what the artist works with. In his photographs the reality – landscapes or various cityscapes – is a bit reconstructed to include an imaginary personage who is missing from actual life or even from actual memory.

You do not really recognize the person, while the photograph inspires, with the pose, movement, emotions, that there is one important to you or there is something important to you going on. Or was going on, some time.

In the series “Ambient” Dmitriy creates the world that exist maybe around but, at the same, time it may exist just in imagination of someone. As with ambient sounds, the ambient visions from subconscious envelop you when you are happen to be alone on a vastness.

The photographs are deserted, sometimes with just one person on it. But you may see and feel a tension on the photo – that gives a hint that there is a story behind it. Story that is important, while elusive as well. To say in short about these photos: it is like ambient music photographed.

Dmitriy Krakovich was born in Kyiv. He studied Sociology at Kyiv National Taras Shevchenko University, and later studied Filmmaking, Theatre and Photography at City University of New York, Hunter College. Dmitriy considers his photography a research work – it is like studying personality, inner world, deep emotions of a person. Portrait is one of his favorite genres.

Some other of his works are like experiments, in sociological meaning: creating images that produce some specific feelings or induce reactions in an observer. He is also interested a lot in social and ethical issues, and develops series that depict those in artistic and indirect way by using surreal or absurd images. And, to add for finishing up the picture, in the photographs Dmitriy loves to use emotional world of models and attraction of the human body – both beauty and vulnerability of it. [Text by Mike Wallson, Fotoafisha.com] [Official Website]