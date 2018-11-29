 
 

B&WCityEuropePensive Moments in New York By Florence Gallez

Most first-time tourists to New York head out to busy Times Square and other parts of touristy Manhattan, seeking to feel the continuous flow of 24h life that ‘the city that never sleeps’ is known for.
14539 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Most first-time tourists to New York head out to busy Times Square and other parts of touristy Manhattan, seeking to feel the continuous flow of 24h life that ‘the city that never sleeps’ is known for.

Less explored are Brooklyn and the Coney Island peninsula, the Bronx, Harlem, and East or Spanish Harlem known as ‘El Barrio’. In these parts of the city, and even in Manhattan, if one takes the time to stroll with a curious mind and observe, one can find peaceful places and situations when people take a break, share a kiss or some intimate silence, enjoy the present moment, or take the time to reflect. It is such isolated and quiet instants that I tried to capture during my 19 months in New York as a dance student and photographer for Ice Theatre of New York. I photographed some of these 20 images during renowned photojournalist Peter Turnley’s 2012 New York photography workshop, and a couple of them were presented in my exhibition Flow and Reflections in Moscow, Russia in March 2015. In New York too, one can find peace, silence, and serenity.

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

About Florence Gallez

Florence Gallez is an independent documentary photojournalist and black and white photographer from Brussels, Belgium, currently based in Paris. Gallez received a BA degree in English and Russian from the University of London in 1996, an MSc in journalism from Boston University in 1999, and a digital media focused MSc from MIT in 2012. She spent eight years as a Moscow-based journalist covering Russian politics, economics, society, and culture for The Moscow Times, the U.S. publisher Bureau of National Affairs (Bloomberg BNA), and most recently CNN’s Moscow Bureau. As a photographer of social documentaries, she seeks to bring more visibility to people who are in challenging situations and often not cared for by society, especially women and children. In Paris, she is also contributing local and international news and social documentaries to the French photo agency Wostok Press.

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

Pensive Moments in New York | Florence Gallez

previous
Not A Feast by Jady Bates
next
There can be a wolf in this picture by Anna Bernal

Trending Stories

Old Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedOld Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

Portraits by Richard Ansett

EuropeFeaturedShotPortraits by Richard Ansett

Splits of moments by Moin Uddin Ahmed

AsiaFeaturedStorySplits of moments by Moin Uddin Ahmed

The photography of Lenghi Teng

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe photography of Lenghi Teng

Timeless Havana by Florence Gallez

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryTimeless Havana by Florence Gallez

The photography of Luis María Barrio

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotThe photography of Luis María Barrio

Not in Kansas by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedNot in Kansas by Vicky Martin

The Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

AsiaFeaturedStoryThe Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

Anthracite by Nick Gandano

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotAnthracite by Nick Gandano

Meet some of our Partners

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Sin-título-3ipa-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/viewbug300px-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ange-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/galerie.du_.Canon_-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/getty-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/HeadOn_logo-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Single-Unit-ICP16_Horizontal-1.jpg
MORE PARTNERS

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY