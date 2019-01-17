 
 

AmericaStoryNo Place to Lay my Head by Ana Luisa Matos

Ana Luisa Matos’ work focus on the concept of home and identity. Her most recent series, No Place To Lay My Head explores her relationship to her home country. Developed during a series of road trips, the work captures her reconnection to Portugal, after having spent time leaving abroad, and coming to terms with her own identity.
4848 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Ana Luisa Matos’ work focus on the concept of home and identity. Her most recent series, No Place To Lay My Head explores her relationship to her home country. Developed during a series of road trips, the work captures her reconnection to Portugal, after having spent time leaving abroad, and coming to terms with her own identity.

The photographer’s relationship with her home country has always been bittersweet: it was a place of comfort, security and loving memories, however, there was always a feeling of emptiness present. The outside world seemed more attractive as if life was happening somewhere else. Her search for new ventures away from the familiar led her to South America, where she made her home for a year. Upon her return to Portugal and struggling once again to fit, the concept of home became more complex than ever. All of her former connections have been replaced with scattered impressions of a previous life and home was now nothing more than a coordinate on a map. As life reached an impasse, trying to decide on whether to stay or not, she turned her camera to the same things that made her leave.
Her travels in search of landscapes, dominated by solitude and silence, reflected her inner thoughts, and more than being a form of escapism, allowed her to convey this period of transition in life.

No Place To Lay My Head is a deeply personal journey of looking at one’s identity and trying to find again a sense of place. Looking outward, in search for the mundane and the overlooked she wandered in vacant landscapes, capturing her experience with previously unseen places in her home country and yet the nostalgia of being back home still permeates.

About Ana Luisa Matos

Ana Luisa Matos is a documentary photographer based in New York. Born in Portugal, she studied graphic design and photography. Upon her graduation she was based in Argentina working as a photographer and photo editor. She is a graduate of the Visual Journalism and Documentary Practice program at the International Center of Photography.

No Place to Lay my Head | Ana Luisa Matos

No Place to Lay my Head | Ana Luisa Matos

No Place to Lay my Head | Ana Luisa Matos

No Place to Lay my Head | Ana Luisa Matos

No Place to Lay my Head | Ana Luisa Matos

No Place to Lay my Head | Ana Luisa Matos

No Place to Lay my Head | Ana Luisa Matos

No Place to Lay my Head | Ana Luisa Matos

No Place to Lay my Head | Ana Luisa Matos

previous
Still life Part VIII by Stefania Piccioni
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ad-300x250-AAPA-2019.jpg

Our fourth edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

The Nenets by Sara Bianchi

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Nenets by Sara Bianchi

Wildlife portraits by Nick Dale

EuropeFeaturedHabitatWildlife portraits by Nick Dale

Yamal by Marco Marcone

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryYamal by Marco Marcone

Portraits by Justina Soulas

AmericaFeaturedShotPortraits by Justina Soulas

Old Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedOld Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

Portraits by Richard Ansett

EuropeFeaturedShotPortraits by Richard Ansett

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY