Counterweight, traffic light and palm tree is the result of a conceptual approach to the environment that surrounds us as an extension of the inner issues of existence.

In these photographic exercises, moving the poetics of the visual instinct through rural or urban environments, it is proposed to remove the barriers between the self and its surroundings and institute the possibility of reflecting the exterior as a continuation of the interior dialogue.

From the observation of fragments of the daily narrative emerges an approximation and affinity whose individual perception maps and reflects according to the inner symbolic device.

We surround ourselves with matter and objects that imitate this daily rotation, posing the evidence of their movements as ours, exhibiting themselves as thoughts in constant transformation and change.

The Counterweight emerges as the constant balance between moral, aesthetic, and ideological preconceptions. The Traffic light with intermittent locks and unlocks to the Palm tree – as nature rooted in the drive and desire so often associated with the common concept of idyllic space.

With elements such as water not recognizing common barriers, the importance of the light / shadow relationship for the balance between consciousness and unconsciousness and the mix of mirrors – perspectives in which the photographic act is transformed.

The human will extract, suck and grind the exterior that ends up closing, containing and subjugating him to the condition of shadow, essence, a volatile matter and therefore, of infinite dimension, such as what contains him. As if an etheric common body rises.

Photographs shot on black and white film between Évora and Porto – Portugal, from 2017 to 2018 with a Minolta XG-M alternating between a TAMRON SP lens of 28-80mm and a PRESENTA lens of 28mm.

The book is a soft cover printed in 115g sewn matte coated paper in 148x210mm format. It’s a 76 page long limited bilingual edition of 24 numbered and signed copies in Portuguese and English by Edições Biombo dated November 2018 and it contains 60 black and white film analog photographs.

About Angela Sequeira

Angela Sequeira (b. Évora, 1984) based in Oporto, Portugal has been working as a 3d motion and set designer for the past 10 years.

Having studied Fine Arts her interest in Photography as an observer relays on the possibility to experience and absorb as different perspectives as there exists sensible minds to create them. As an artist she prefers to shoot film reflecting on visual subjectivity to create concepts and pursuing distinct ways of communication that could approach and deepen human relations. [Official Website]