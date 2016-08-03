Nils K. Johansen ; Documentary Photography

Documentary Photography : These 11 images are part of a larger photo documentary that shows the various psychosocial situations among the elderly that voluntary or involuntary not socialising with friends and family, and the result of poor quality of life among these when our society leaves the responsibility to the health care system.

A documentary about aging alone, about the feeling of loneliness and the need for the social contact when the mental or physical health fails, or after the lost of a beloved and the grief is too heavy to carry alone.

The only social contact many of the elderly have are with employees in the health care system that is controlled by the economy and puts the employees in a situation that goes on the expense of the social commitment that they would like to give those who need it.

Grethe sits alone after the loss of Kristian, her husband through 50 years. The last 25 years she has only focused on taking care of him through his illness and not sacrificed her self or the world a thought. After his passing evertything outside her house was unknown and frightening. Her safe and well knowned routines were brutally torn away. It was not only the sorrow and grief, but also the loneliness and the fare that she had to overcome. Without any form of social contact, she felt the least painful and frightening way was to continue doing the known and safe routines. She’s up early. The body feels tired and sore after a stroke a few years back. Daily chores such as cooking and housework are done every day, but it feels pointless. It’s still early evening when she goes to bed.