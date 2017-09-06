Asia | Nature     469 Views   

Makuridashi by Arito Nishiki

Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki

When you look at the sand grain only, it is just a mineral and inorganic thing. Once it forms sand beach, it is consistently in flux and it acts as an organism that exists in their movement. 

The photo location, Niigata south of the beach is constantly changed its landform by the climate and natural phenomena. “Makuridashi” is locality-specific name for coastal erosion. Once there had settlements in this place that sank into the sea by “Makuridashi”. As long as the coast erosion continues to occur, there is no permanence even this landform. These photographs have approached landform and tried to explore this beach that is resisting conformity. [Official Website]

Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki
Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki
Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki
Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki
Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki

Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki
Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki
Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki
Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki
Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki
Makuridashi | Arito Nishiki
