Numen is a series of photography, sculpture, video, and land art. The intention of the work is to mimic, simulate and interact with natural phenomena that humankind has revered as supernatural: the numinous – the basis for nascent religious belief systems.
Photography represents physics that transcend our normal understanding of reality. Time can be slowed or stopped; solid materials can be translucent and blurred; and perspective can change physical dimensions. When paired with the infinite possibilities of post-production, the photograph itself becomes an idiosyncratic space for the imagination. In Numen, this metaphysical space is adapted for the practice of reverence: the creation of meaningful relationships with Nature, landforms and the sublime.
About Ville Kansanen
Ville Kansanen is a Finnish artist based in California. He works with photography, sculpture, video and land art. The primary focus of his work relates to photography as a unique metaphysical space. Ville’s work has been featured in several print and online publications such as American Photo Magazine, GUP Magazine, SFAQ and Diffusion Magazine. In 2015, he was awarded the Lucie Award and the International Photography Award as Fine Art Photographer of the Year. He has exhibited internationally with museums and private galleries. He is self-taught. [Official Website]
