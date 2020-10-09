 
 

DnaEuropeInside camera bag of Svetlin Yosifov

I like high-end backpacks and one of the important things is that it is comfortable to carry and fits on my back. There are days when I don't have to take it off my back for hours.
8464 min

Svetlin Yosifov travel photographer from Bulgaria. Not a professional freelance photographer.I define myself as a travel-documentary-art photographer.

Almost 20 years now photography has been part of my life. My passion is catching street portraits and trying to figure out my object’s character. Point of interest – traditions in primal and natural places like India, Ethiopia, Kenya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Cuba and more.

I consider good photography to be much more that a snapshot or a memory, it is something that tells a story, strong enough to influence the world we live in and raise more awareness. Throughout the years my interviews and photographs have been published in many magazines and websites. [Official Website]

Can you tell us a little about yourself?

Svetlin Yosifov  travel photographer from Bulgaria. I was born in Bulgaria, and I had the privilege of living in this beautiful country all my life. Photography is my way ans somewhat of an excuse to travel and reach the most distant parts of the planet. True meaning I find when I see crashes of pureness and modern filth. Not a professional freelance photographer.I define myself as a travel-documentary-art photographer. Almost 15 years now photography has been part of my life. My passion is catching street portraits and trying to figure out my object’s character.Portrait photography is the most compelling genre for me. The impact of a single photo, comes from the emotion it reflects. 

I try to hold on to something Ansel Adams said “The are no rules to making good photos. Twelve for one year-that’s a pretty good result!”

What’s in your camera bag?

I like to have everything I need and I carefully arrange my photo backpack before I go on a trip. I use Canon technology and also a Leica camera, which is my second camera.

My favourite cameras are Canon EOS 6D Mark II and Leica DIGILUX 3. They are always on the road with me, kept safe in my photographer’s backpack with the highest protection, possible. I use the standard Canon 24-70 mm lens, which is perfect for street portraits, as well as Canon EF 70-200mm, Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM for portraits and Canon EF28-300mm f/3.5-5.6L IS USM, Canon Speedlite 580EX II;Canon EF-S 10-22/3.5-4.5 USM Lens.

Leica DIGILUX 3 7.5MP Digital SLR Camera with Leica D 14-50mm f/2.8-3.5 ASPH Lens

I also carry in my backpack an external memory of 1 TB, a small portable 11.3 inch lop top. Small solar battery and power bank 10k. Several spare batteries for Canon and Leica and chargers for both cameras. SD cards for about 500GB.

What’s the most surprising thing you carry?

Probably these are the candies I give to the children I photograph. I always carry chocolate and protein bars that are for me. Sometimes I forget to eat or have nothing to eat and they save me. I always carry large quantities of medicines, which I always give to people who need them. I do not return these drugs home. I never return clothes home because I give them to people.

What is the one thing you couldn’t live without?

What I could not live without is not material. I couldn’t stop traveling because it made me feel free and alive. There are so many places I want to go that I probably won’t have enough time on Earth.

What are some of the details that you find essential for your style of bags?

I like high-end backpacks and one of the important things is that it is comfortable to carry and fits on my back. There are days when I don't have to take it off my back for hours.

What are the important things for protecting your camera gear?

I use Vanguard ALTA RISE 48 backpack with the +6 revolution. This is the perfect backpack to protect my equipment. It has many extras: Quick-action – side access in split seconds

‘Magic’ pocket – full length, padded internal pocket with easy and discreet external access

Safe storage – concealed pocket on back panel to secure travel document and wallet, Винаги защитен – добре подплатен навсякъде,

Can you give me the essential carry kit when traveling the globe (bags, accessories etc.)?

As I said above, I like to be prepared for any surprises during the trips. Before I go on the road, I check a very important device, namely the music headphones. They are mandatory for third world countries where street noise is very tiring. Then I check again..drugs, candies, chocolates, cameras, lenses, flash, moving lighting, chargers, batteries, laptop, sd cards, cables, tripod, external memory and finally it all weighs 8+ kg.

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov

Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov
Mursi People | Svetlin Yosifov



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

