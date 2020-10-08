 
 

NewsViewbug: World Photography Day

Thank you to all the photographers that shared their favorite shot in this photo contest on viewbug celebrating World Photography Day 2020 with chances to be published and more. 
ViewBug, the World’s largest photo contest community hosted a “World Photography Day” Photo Contest.

Thank you to all the photographers that shared their favorite shot in this photo contest on viewbug celebrating World Photography Day 2020 with chances to be published and more. Congratulations to the selected photographers, thank you for showcasing the beauty of our planet! Here are the top 10 selections and the People’s Choice.

The Young Breeder | RobertoPazziPhotography

Grand Jury Winner

 

People’s Choice | F R I E N D S | spARTiat_de
Runner Up

The shark and the sky above | Lorenzoragazzi
Runner Up

Cow Among Lavender | NickBPhotoUK
Runner Up

I got you | dededoering Runner Up

A part of my fantasies | MortezaJafari
Runner Up

The Kingdom | Plpictures
Runner Up

Golden Giants | Kittiya
Runner Up

pacodelosmonteros
Honorary Mention

jmadjarova
Honorary Mention

