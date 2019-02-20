In Imagine Magic I use found light and textures to make visible the dreamscapes hidden in everyday life.

I often find myself moving through my daily routine without really observing my environment, particularly when I am at home. At night, however, my brain must construct every detail around me and then create stories for me to navigate, pulling from both reality and fantasy.

For this series, I am experimenting with engaging my sleeping brain while awake and actively seeking out moments when the dining room wall, the bathroom window, the kitchen ceiling, or the bedroom curtains transform into something otherworldly. Sometimes I respond to moments when light is striking surfaces just so. Other times I impose my imagination upon my surroundings to find quiet beauty in the otherwise unremarkable.

I am composing this series in diptychs to reference dream sequences and to create richer visual narratives through conversations of form and color. While sleeping, my mind creates plotlines and layers scenes and symbols together into experiences that range from readable to nonsensical. By pairing these images, I invite the viewer to search for their own meaning or to simply sit with the mood created by their relationship.

Often my dreams are less influenced by events of the day before but rather built around my prevailing mood. Sometimes the meanings are clear and other times nonsensical. Are dreams rich with signifiers or are they simply our brains randomly associating? I want my environment to forever tell me stories. I never want to stop playing make-believe.They speak in code, coexisting nonsensically, the meaning often unknowable.

Spirits blink across the wall, apparitions flutter the curtains. The sun births shapes as it moves across the sky, fleeting forms that morph in color and then then disappear. I cannot see the moon, but night brings its own specters. Is this place enchanted or is it haunted? What fairy tale am I watching write itself? I desire my environment to be gentle and quiet, but I also want it to indulge my need for mystery and fantasy to abstract their usual state. [Official Website]