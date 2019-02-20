 
 

AmericaConceptImagine Magic by Amber Crabbe

In Imagine Magic I use found light and textures to make visible the dreamscapes hidden in everyday life. I often find myself moving through my daily routine without really observing my environment, particularly when I am at home. 
4539 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 07

DEADLINE: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

In Imagine Magic I use found light and textures to make visible the dreamscapes hidden in everyday life. 

I often find myself moving through my daily routine without really observing my environment, particularly when I am at home.  At night, however, my brain must construct every detail around me and then create stories for me to navigate, pulling from both reality and fantasy. 

For this series, I am experimenting with engaging my sleeping brain while awake and actively seeking out moments when the dining room wall, the bathroom window, the kitchen ceiling, or the bedroom curtains transform into something otherworldly.  Sometimes I respond to moments when light is striking surfaces just so.  Other times I impose my imagination upon my surroundings to find quiet beauty in the otherwise unremarkable.  

I am composing this series in diptychs to reference dream sequences and to create richer visual narratives through conversations of form and color.  While sleeping, my mind creates plotlines and layers scenes and symbols together into experiences that range from readable to nonsensical.  By pairing these images, I invite the viewer to search for their own meaning or to simply sit with the mood created by their relationship.

Often my dreams are less influenced by events of the day before but rather built around my prevailing mood. Sometimes the meanings are clear and other times nonsensical. Are dreams rich with signifiers or are they simply our brains randomly associating?  I want my environment to forever tell me stories.  I never want to stop playing make-believe.They speak in code, coexisting nonsensically, the meaning often unknowable.

Spirits blink across the wall, apparitions flutter the curtains.  The sun births shapes as it moves across the sky, fleeting forms that morph in color and then then disappear.  I cannot see the moon, but night brings its own specters. Is this place enchanted or is it haunted?  What fairy tale am I watching write itself? I desire my environment to be gentle and quiet, but I also want it to indulge my need for mystery and fantasy to abstract their usual state. [Official Website]

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

Imagine Magic | Amber Crabbe

 

previous
Nagapali Fisher by Sittig Fahr-Becker
next
It all is. And nothing by Tomasz Laczny
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/ad-300x250-AAPA-2019.jpg

Our fourth edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

The state of britain by David Barrett

CityEuropeFeaturedThe state of britain by David Barrett

Black World by Erberto Zani

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryBlack World by Erberto Zani

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

Moment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

EuropeFeaturedStoryMoment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

Community Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

EuropeFeaturedStoryCommunity Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

The Nenets by Sara Bianchi

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Nenets by Sara Bianchi

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY