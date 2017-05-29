Muse André by Jouk-Oosterhof

The story shows her muse André. Jouk is now exhibiting as a featured artist at the Head On Photo Festival in Sydney with these and other images of André. Almost 15 years ago she lived upstairs from André, they were neighbours and she has been taking pictures of him since, he became her muse. “I always found my way back to Andre, he inspires me with his particular kind of beauty.”

This series shows images of André from 2001 till 2016. His gentle expression and porcelain skin inspired her in 2015 to photograph André in women’s clothing without cross-dressing him with an excessive feminine characterization. (image 3 to 5) No

wigs or make-up, understated, chic and simple as Andre is a heterosexual man who does not wear organza or blouses.

From this series ‘André on His Couch’ (Image 4) was a Juror’s Pick for the Lens Culture Portrait Awards in 2016, it won the second prize for Zilveren Camera Category Portraits 2015, and in 2015 it was exhibited at London’s National Portrait Gallery as part of the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize.