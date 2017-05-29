America | Black & White | Nature    605 Views  

The Ambassadors by Abbey Bratcher

The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher

My work aims to unveil the unique characteristics of a variety of threatened species as they are removed from their environment through post processing and presented as ambassadors for their species in the wild.

I have found, as humans, we tend to anthropomorphize animals, believing them to embody hu- man-like qualities.

In contrast, I believe each animal to be its own unique creature. Therefore, I focus on light, shadow, and each species’ distinctive textures to highlight the immense details of each animal.

The remarkable detail is exposed in a dramatic natural light as these ambassadors claim their independent existence, giving the viewer the ability to experi- ence each species as its own entity. With habitat loss and poaching acting as major threats to many species, my intention is to intimately immerse my viewer in each portrait, allowing them to stand witness to a personal conversation about the are the disappearing of wildlife. [Official Website]

The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher

Bratcher_Abbey_4 Bratcher_Abbey_5 Bratcher_Abbey_6 Bratcher_Abbey_7 Bratcher_Abbey_8 Bratcher_Abbey_9

The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
The Ambassadors | Abbey Bratcher
