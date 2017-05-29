The Ambassadors by Abbey Bratcher

In contrast, I believe each animal to be its own unique creature. Therefore, I focus on light, shadow, and each species’ distinctive textures to highlight the immense details of each animal.

The remarkable detail is exposed in a dramatic natural light as these ambassadors claim their independent existence, giving the viewer the ability to experi- ence each species as its own entity. With habitat loss and poaching acting as major threats to many species, my intention is to intimately immerse my viewer in each portrait, allowing them to stand witness to a personal conversation about the are the disappearing of wildlife. [Official Website]