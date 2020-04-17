 
 

B&WEuropeHabitatMountains of fire by Justyna Mikina

This series of images, 'Montañas del Fuego' (Mountains of Fire) were taken in December 2019 from various locations around the volcanic island of Lanzarote. 
8287 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #12

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

This series of images, ‘Montañas del Fuego’ (Mountains of Fire) were taken in December 2019 from various locations around the volcanic island of Lanzarote. 

This collection was captured on a Canon 720nm infrared camera on my quest for something different and awe-inspiring then converted to black and white.The unique, beautiful and occasionally eerie landscape of Lanzarote is to be admired and respected equally. It is a place where the power of Mother Nature is very much apparent and at times, overwhelming and dangerous. 

In reflection, it can make you realise your place on this earth, the role we each play and the short time we have here – it teaches us to be humble and appreciative. I hope my photographs portray this mysterious and beautiful island accurately and in a way which is inspiring to others. And I hope they convey the emotions I experienced when I was there. I shall be returning to Lanzarote soon to further expand this collection. 

About Justyna Mikina

As a photographer I believe that any photographic subject whether it be people, graffiti, architecture, abandoned buildings, or Mother Nature herself is the ‘art’, intended or otherwise, of someone or something else before it becomes the photographer’s own. I specialize exclusively in the medium of BLACK & WHITE and INFRARED focusing on shadows and reflections. I respect and appreciate this ‘art of others’ in everything I capture, everywhere I travel, regardless of how large or small a subject is. Despite only being a photographer since 2018, my work was exhibited in October 2019 at The London Photo Show in Bargehouse Gallery in London, published in online version of The Dodho Magazine in November 2019, and I have been selected as one of the finalists in the Landscape competition in London Photo Festival in March 2020. My mission is to make people see the world around them in a different light, to take time and look and appreciate the things we often take for granted.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Morning Market in Bangladesh by Ruobing Yang
next
Disabled in Rwanda by Lukasz Sokol

Digital Edition

ISSUE 11

Published Photographers

Ovi D.Pop | Alice Zilberberg | Jose Inazio Kuesta | Patty Carroll | Henry Fernando | Andrea Torrei

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/qq4.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA