This series of images, ‘Montañas del Fuego’ (Mountains of Fire) were taken in December 2019 from various locations around the volcanic island of Lanzarote.

This collection was captured on a Canon 720nm infrared camera on my quest for something different and awe-inspiring then converted to black and white.The unique, beautiful and occasionally eerie landscape of Lanzarote is to be admired and respected equally. It is a place where the power of Mother Nature is very much apparent and at times, overwhelming and dangerous.

In reflection, it can make you realise your place on this earth, the role we each play and the short time we have here – it teaches us to be humble and appreciative. I hope my photographs portray this mysterious and beautiful island accurately and in a way which is inspiring to others. And I hope they convey the emotions I experienced when I was there. I shall be returning to Lanzarote soon to further expand this collection.

About Justyna Mikina

As a photographer I believe that any photographic subject whether it be people, graffiti, architecture, abandoned buildings, or Mother Nature herself is the ‘art’, intended or otherwise, of someone or something else before it becomes the photographer’s own. I specialize exclusively in the medium of BLACK & WHITE and INFRARED focusing on shadows and reflections. I respect and appreciate this ‘art of others’ in everything I capture, everywhere I travel, regardless of how large or small a subject is. Despite only being a photographer since 2018, my work was exhibited in October 2019 at The London Photo Show in Bargehouse Gallery in London, published in online version of The Dodho Magazine in November 2019, and I have been selected as one of the finalists in the Landscape competition in London Photo Festival in March 2020. My mission is to make people see the world around them in a different light, to take time and look and appreciate the things we often take for granted.