Despite fast growing economy, 39,1% of population in Rwanda lives below poverty line. Over 80% of Rwandans lives in rural areas. As most of them can not afford health insurance, access to health care is limited.

It specially effects people with disabilities. The state has no program to provide assistance to the disabled. It does not provide medicines or special medical care. There are no qualified people who can help the disabled who can only dependent on their relatives.

The help comes with aid programs ran by missionaries.Polish missionaries from Nyakinama, Sisters of the Holy Angels are supporting over 70 children with many different disabilities. They participate in Heart Adoption program ran by Maitri Movement (polish AID organization). In this program each child is supported by and individual donor. They stay in contact writing letters to each other. Many families form the program lives kilometers away form the mission, ofter in up in the hills.

2 volunteers visit all the children twice a month. Sometimes the cach to climb steep footpaths for 2 house just to visit one family, The bring them medicine, evaluate their state. They also organize food distribution. Every two weeks parents (mostly mothers)are gathering in distribution center in Nyakinama. Many of them carries their children on their back as they cannot be left alone at home.

Families receive product like flour, maize, oil, soap, dried fish.Sisters an Maitri provide them wheelchairs or special seating chairs, finance the necessary treatments and operations. Without it they would be skazani na suffering and vegetation.

Their world and condition they live in is so different, even unthinkable form the northern world point of view. But there is one thing that these to realities share in common. It is the love and dedication for their disabled children. Despite of all the misery and difficulties they are bond they families being source of love and joy. All the aid is the minimum that, apart from the love of their loved ones, restores them a dignified life.

About Lukasz Sokol

Lukasz Sokol (1981) lives and works in Warsaw. Graduated from the European Academy of Photography. Completed his diplomas under Tomasz Tomaszewski’s and Izabela Jaroszewska’s supervision. Graduated from the Leon Kozminski Academy of Management and Entrepreneurship. His main interest is in reportage, portrait and architecture photography. He cooperates with NGO’s, corporations, polish and international press. Lecturer at the Nikon Academy in Warsaw.

He realized his photographic projects in Australia, USA, Africa, India and Europe and they were published among many polish and international magazines like: “The Sunday Times Magazine”, “Australian PhotoJournalist”, “Marie Claire Hungary”, “Photo RAW”, “La Vie”, “GEOlino”, “GIOIA”, “Duzy Format”, “Wysokie Obcasy”, “Polityka”, “Zwierciadlo”, “Sens” and “Tygodnik Powszechny”. [Official Website]