This photo series titled Moments was born out of my desire to capture people on the streets of Chicago. A moment or beat in life is very precious. The genre of street photography is best at telling stories through moments.
Using a single zoom lens for the entire series and shooting on digital, I embarked to create a series of ten images that would capture unique moments in life. Like all points in life, a moment consists of both a past and a future. I am a strong believer of storytelling through images and thus wanted the viewers of these photographs to look at each image more carefully and perceive them based on their own experiences. Leaving part of the interpretation up to the imagination of the viewer is a key element of Moments. There was no direct reason that I chose to capture each moment, but rather it was something purely of interest to me. As a photographer, creating this series allowed me to push my boundaries as an artist in letting my gut instinct lead in capturing each moment rather than my usual careful preparation. Entirely shot in Chicago over the duration of four days, my distinct decision to shoot in monochromatic Black and White was made to eliminate the distractions in the images and to put more of the emphasis back onto the people. 

Moments | Alexander Desouza
Moments | Alexander Desouza

Moments | Alexander Desouza
Moments | Alexander Desouza

About Alexander Desouza

Alexander Desouza is an award winning Indian Canadian photographer and director. He currently holds a BFA in Film from York University and is a fellow in the Reykjavik Film Festival Talent Lab. His work in photography has been featured in newspapers, print and several publications including International Lens Magazine, Wildplanet Magazine spanning several genres including street, travel, landscape and portraits. Alexander’s work in film has been shown at festivals internationally across three continents. His most recent short, Skin was selected by the National Screen Institute in Canada and is currently touring the festival circuit. [Official Website]

Moments | Alexander Desouza
Moments | Alexander Desouza

Moments | Alexander Desouza
Moments | Alexander Desouza

Moments | Alexander Desouza
Moments | Alexander Desouza

Moments | Alexander Desouza
Moments | Alexander Desouza

Moments | Alexander Desouza
Moments | Alexander Desouza

Moments | Alexander Desouza
Moments | Alexander Desouza

Moments | Alexander Desouza
Moments | Alexander Desouza

Moments | Alexander Desouza
Moments | Alexander Desouza



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

