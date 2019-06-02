In this portfolio I draw inspiration from the art of minimalism.

By using modern technology I have created photographs that are both true to the artist and the definition of minimalism but convey a modernist approach. These photographs bring about a heightened sense of drama, an intense image communicated by the use of high contrast black and white and crisp clean lines of the geometric form, but with a certain amount of realism.

About Joseph O’Neill

Joseph O’Neill was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1965. He has no formal education in art, but did study to become a chef. In the process of becoming a chef, he was forced to develop the habit of trying, tasting, and experiencing things in a different way. He has been an active photographer throughout the last decade, but only began exhibiting in 2012. Because he is self taught, he is never afraid to try different techniques. His photography has been influenced first by the works of Eugene Atget, and later by Man-Ray. His earlier work in photography was an unplanned documenting of things that are taken for granted as he passed them. Since deliberately moving toward photography as fine art, he has been experimenting more with architectural abstracts and nude studies. His work has appeared in numerous group and solo exhibitions around the world, predominately in New York City and Europe. Has been published in art journals, and art magazines, digitally and in print. His work is on display in the U.S. Embassies in Oman and Latvia, and is an active member of one of New York City’s oldest artist collective, The Pleiades Gallery. [Official Website]