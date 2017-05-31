Chocolate Mountain Metal

A New Yorker settles in the California desert near one of the largest active military bombing ranges in the States. The range supports a community of outlaws and anarchists who dare to scavenge the abandoned missile parts for recyclable metal.

About Ryan Maxey

As director/producer, Ryan Maxey’s independent documentary work has screened at SXSW, AFI Docs, True/False, and Hot Docs, and been featured by Vimeo Staff Picks and Dazed & Confused Magazine. He has shot, directed and edited numerous successful online video campaigns for organizations and brands such as the United Nations, National Parks Conservation Association, TOMS Shoes, and GOOD Magazine [Official Website]